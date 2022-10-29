Coos History Museum

The Coos History Museum will be hosting the November First Tuesday Talk program on November 1, at 6 p.m. Representatives from three coastal tribes, The Coquille Indian Tribe, The Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians (CTCLUSI), and The Confederated Tribes of the Siletz Indians (CTSI) will lead a discussion about “Native American Language Revitalization on the Oregon South Coast”.

This program will be hosted in a hybrid format, with options to join online via Zoom or in-person at the CHM with doors open from 5:30  – 7:30 p.m. Registration for this presentation is free for CHM Members, $7 for non-members attending in person, and $5 for non-members attending online.

