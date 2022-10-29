The Coos History Museum will be hosting the November First Tuesday Talk program on November 1, at 6 p.m. Representatives from three coastal tribes, The Coquille Indian Tribe, The Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians (CTCLUSI), and The Confederated Tribes of the Siletz Indians (CTSI) will lead a discussion about “Native American Language Revitalization on the Oregon South Coast”.
This program will be hosted in a hybrid format, with options to join online via Zoom or in-person at the CHM with doors open from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Registration for this presentation is free for CHM Members, $7 for non-members attending in person, and $5 for non-members attending online.
Join Troy Anderson, Miluk language contractor/The Coquille Indian Tribe, Jaeci Hall, Language Coordinator/The Coquille Indian Tribe, Enna Helms, Tribal Linguist/CTCLUSI, Patti Whereat-Philips, Language Teacher/CTSLUSI and a representative from the Confederated Tribes of the Siletz Indians for a free flow discussion about their work and learn about Native language revitalization efforts, and its significance to our local tribes.
To register for this program please visit the CHM website (cooshistory.org/events/first-tuesday-talks-nov-2022) or register at the Coos History Museum’s front desk. You may also contact the museum via email at director@cooshistory.org or by phone at 541-756-6320 x213.
Established in 1891, The Coos County Historical Society is an Oregon 501(c)3 not for profit organization and the 2nd oldest historical society in the State. For more information about the Society and the Coos History Museum, visit cooshistory.org or email info@cooshistory.org.
