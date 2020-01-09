COOS BAY — The cities of Coos Bay and North Bend have officially put into use three syringe disposal drop boxes at local fire departments.
In a partnership with the organization HIV Alliance, Coos Bay and North Bend last week made available a safe resource for anyone looking to dispose of syringes.
The HIV Alliance will periodically be collecting the contents of the syringe drop boxes and disposing of them properly, at no cost to the city.
Drop boxes are located at North Bend Fire and Rescue at 1800 McPherson, Coos Bay Fire Department at 450 Elrod Ave., and the Coos Bay Fire Department at 189 South Wall St. in Empire.
The local fire departments would like to remind everyone that if a syringe is found to use rubber gloves, a grabber, or pliers to pick it up. Grab the syringe in the center and avoid the needle end. Make sure to put the syringe into a puncture proof or capped container and drop it off at a drop-off station.