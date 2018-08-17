MYRTLE POINT — U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Sydney Anderson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
Anderson is the daughter of Scott Anderson of Myrtle Point. She is a 2017 graduate of Myrtle Point High School.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.