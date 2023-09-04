Two self-professed nerds are getting major recognition for their “Swords and Starships” podcast.
The Sci-fi podcast was first started by Coos Bay librarians Brittney Buxton and Joshua Whitty as a way to reach people during the pandemic.
“We needed a way to reach people that was still safe, so Joshua and I thought, let’s do a low key program that will be fun because at the time it felt emotionally draining,” Buxton said.
They said they knew right away what they wanted to talk about.
“Well, both Brittney and I are huge nerds, and a topic we can both talk about is Science Fiction – fantasy books, movies, TV shows and various games,” Whitty said.
The podcast quickly became one of the favorite parts of their jobs at the Coos Bay Library. The library podcast gained such a strong following that it still continues today.
The “Swords and Starships” podcast is also in the finals for the People’s Choice Podcast Awards.
The People's Choice Podcast Awards is the longest-running premier podcast awards event in the podcasting space and is open to shows worldwide.
It was designed to allow fans to show their appreciation by nominating their favorite participating shows, and is culminated with a live-streamed awards show on International Podcast day.
Making the slate is an incredible accomplishment, with more than 8 million listeners having cast nomination votes.
The local librarians said the podcast has been a success because they talk about things they enjoy – like nostalgic movies they grew up with as children.
They also throw in some personal humor.
On a recent podcast, Buxton talked about being grounded from reading as a child because she wasn’t spending enough time outside – so she smuggled a book into her treehouse.
The podcasters even throw in some dating advice along the way.
“With podcasts, you can create what they call parasocial relationships. People are listening to you and they feel like they're getting to know you,” Buxton said.
“It’s been a unique and fun experience,” she said.
The podcast is also a way for the librarians to get the word out about various library programs and create a safe space for people to learn about the role libraries play in the community.
“We really want the podcast to feel like people are in the room with us and that it’s a safe place to learn,” Buxton said.
The librarians say the podcast is fun – but it is also a lot of work.
“Editing an episode takes a lot of time,” Whitty said. “And then, there is the planning for the episodes."
The librarians meet regularly to plan their podcast, often preparing a month in advance for future podcast topics.
The hard work has paid off. The Swords and Starships Podcast gained a spot in the final slate for the People’s Choice Podcast Awards. The winner will be chosen in mid-September.
The librarians are also looking forward to recording their 100th episode, which they said will take place sometime in October.
The podcast has also gained a following from listeners as far away as Germany.
The Swords and Starships Podcast can be found on most podcasting platforms such as Spotfiy, Apple and Google. There is also a link to the podcast from the Coos Bay Public Library Website.
To listen to the podcast visit https://swordsstarships.buzzsprout.com/
