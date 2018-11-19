COOS BAY — Southwestern Oregon Community College will be hosting its first ever eSports Community Overwatch Gaming Tournament.
eSports is competitive video gaming, and SWOCC is the first community college in Oregon to join the National Association for Collegiate eSports, according to a press release from the college Monday.
The tournament will take place in the Hales Center for the Performing Arts and Empire Hall on the Coos campus, 1988 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay. Opening ceremonies begin at noon Nov. 27.
Team introductions and a gaming music video will kick off the tournament.
The competitions will run until 5 p.m. on Tuesday and start again Wednesday at 9 a.m. and end at 5 p.m.. The event is open to the public for viewing and will be live-streamed across SWOCC’s website.
SWOCC has five teams confirmed for the tournament and over 70 students involved. The eSports club plans to form varsity and junior varsity teams in fall 2019.