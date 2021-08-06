The Southwestern Oregon Community College women’s and men’s swimming teams were named the NJCAA Academic Teams of the year for their sports.
The women’s team had a combined grade point average of 3.51, making it the top program in the country.
The men’s team had a combined GPA of 3.41.
GOLF
Several former SWOCC golfers were named to the NWAC All-Decade team.
Montana Frame, a former Reedsport standout, was named to the team for the Lakers. Also included were Andy Clayton, Gerry Snyder and Kobie Lockwood. The women’s team included Avery Gill, Sarah Skokam and Halie Caylor.
There were 18 total golfers named to each team.
BASKETBALL
Former SWOCC men’s basketball player James Walljasper has joined a professional team in Japan.
Walljasper recently signed with the Fukushima Firebonds.
