More than 350 students, who combined received more than 500 degrees, celebrated a huge accomplishment during the 62nd commencement ceremony at Southwestern Oregon Community College.
SWOCC President Patty Scott said the Class of 2023 included nine high school students who earned associate degrees, at least 56 students who earned their GED as part of their journey to graduation, 12 veterans, 80 student athletes and 26 graduates from Curry County.
Scott told the Class of 2023 that their journeys to graduation were different but one thing they all shared was resilience and persistence.
“One person I talked to yesterday, her journey was 20 years to get to this point, one class at a time.”
Susan Anderson, vice chair of the SWOCC board of directors, told the graduates what they learned at SWOCC will guide them through life.
“Graduation is an amazing accomplishment, and you’ve done it,” Anderson said. “The skills you have learned here and used here will serve you well.”
SWOCC professor Lou Rushton, who started his educational journey at the college years ago, told the students no matter what happens in life, remain curious.
“It is unbelievable how quickly the time has gone by,” Rushton said. “The changes around is this fast-paced world are mind boggling.”
Rushton said technology has made it easy to be mentally lazy, but he encouraged the students to buck the trend and to think for themselves.
“One of the most powerful forces in our human spirit is curiosity,” Rushton said. “It’s what’s going to separate any of us from a string of ones and zeroes.”
Rushton gave the students two final assignments before they received their degrees. First, Nurture and care for their curiosity. Second, Stay connected and keep in touch with their SWOCC family.
Kaelynn Teagle spoke on behalf of the students, telling a story about a SWOCC security guard who treated her with great kindness the same night he died. She said that will impact her life forever.
“Don’t wait to live,” she said. “Don’t wait for life to happen for you. It’s also important to stop and appreciate your accomplishments. Whether you were here for one year, two years of 20, SWOCC is just a start.”
Few know that better than Dr. Eric Gleason. The distinguished alumni for 2023, Gleason had no plans to make education a key in his life when he first came to SWOCC. After serving his country, Gleason had GI Bill money, so he came to SWOCC. That decision changed his life.
“Mere feet from where you now sit is the achievement you strived to achieve,” Gleason said. “Congratulations, that’s a big deal. Once I sat in this very room doing the same thing. My decision to come to SWOCC changed my life more than anything I’ve done.”
After SWOCC, Gleason went on to earn bachelor, master and doctorate degrees, but he said SWOCC was the key to it all.
“I struggled my entire life when it came to school,” he said. “The support I received from staff here helped me believe I could do this. I would walk onto this campus is 2010 not sure I have it would take. I crossed the stage in June 2012, and eventually the stage at Arizona State University in 2018 with a doctorate.”
Gleason told the students to follow their own path, but to carry the knowledge that they can achieve anything.
“Your journey will be different than mine,” he said. “But it starts right here with the knowledge you can accomplish anything. Always bet on yourself and never let anyone decide your worth. You’re a Laker now. Welcome to the family.”
After the speeches ended, the graduates received what they came for – degrees, certificates and proof they did it. One by one, the 359 students walked forward, heard their name and accomplishment called and walked across the stage to the cheers of max crowd at Prosper Hall.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In