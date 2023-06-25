More than 350 students, who combined received more than 500 degrees, celebrated a huge accomplishment during the 62nd commencement ceremony at Southwestern Oregon Community College.

SWOCC President Patty Scott said the Class of 2023 included nine high school students who earned associate degrees, at least 56 students who earned their GED as part of their journey to graduation, 12 veterans, 80 student athletes and 26 graduates from Curry County.

SWOCC Main.jpg
Kevin Jones

Kevin Jones accepts his diploma after graduating from Southwestern Oregon Community College.
Heather Loper

Heather Loper is congratulated by SWOCC President Patty Scott after receiving her diploma.
Alexa Garcia

SWOCC graduate Alexa Garcia fist bumps President Patty Scott after receiving her diploma Friday.
Eric Gleason

Eric Gleason addresses the graduates of Southwestern Oregon Community College after being named the 2023 Distinguished Alumni.
