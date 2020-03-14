COOS BAY — As schools across Oregon continue to close due to COVID-19 concerns, representatives from Southwestern Oregon Community College say for now its campuses will remain open.
In a statement issued to The World on Thursday, March 12, SWOCC vice president of administrative services Jeff Whitey said while there are no active cases of coronavirus at Southwestern, the college is working proactively with state and local health agencies to provide updated information for students, staff and community members.
“The college is open and operating per guidance from the Governor’s Office and Oregon Health Authority,” said Whitey in an email. “Southwestern continues to work to preserve the continuity of essential academic operations and other supports for students.”
As of Thursday, there are no restrictions on the campuses beyond the state’s requirements. The college’s custodial crew has implemented more intensive cleaning protocols and is focusing on high-use areas, said Whitey.
People interested in receiving updates on COVID-19 and its impacts to SWOCC, visit its website at https://mylakerlink.socc.edu/ICS/Administrative_Services/Novel_Coronavirus_Updates.jnz.
“Southwestern Oregon Community College is committed to protecting the health of our students and community,” said Whitey in the statement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In