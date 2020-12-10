Southwestern Oregon Community College aerial view

Southwestern Oregon Community College aerial view

 Contributed photo

Southwestern Oregon Community College is offering free GED® and Adult Basic Education classes during the online Winter Term 2021. These classes prepare individuals to take the GED® exam and update skills to enroll in college or career training programs.

Students enrolled in these classes can build a pipeline to enter college, training programs and jobs in high-demand career areas. We will have three options for GED® and Adult Basic Education classes next term:

1. Morning GED Class – Monday through Thursday from 9 – 11 a.m.

2. Afternoon GED Class – Monday through Thursday from noon - 2p.m.

3. Evening GED Class – Tuesday through Thursday from 5 – 8 p.m.

All classes will be live via Zoom during their scheduled times. Winter Term starts January 4 and ends March 19. To register for orientation and classes, email Adult & Pre-College Education at llcinfo@socc.edu.

