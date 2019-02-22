COOS BAY — Southwestern Oregon Community College hosted a free screening of the movie “Selma” on Friday evening at the Egyptian Theatre in Coos Bay.
In celebration of Black History Month, SWOCC’s Associated Student Government partnered with its Black Student Union in presenting the film and leading a discussion on the meaning and significance of the events the film highlighted.
The film follows Martin Luther King Jr. and his journey advocating for civil rights for African-Americans during the 1960’s. In particular, the film chronicles his march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama campaigning for African-Americans’ right to vote in 1965.
BSU founder Dee Mitchell said she wanted the discussion to focus on what attendees knew of Martin Luther King Jr. before attending the event and comparing their notions of him before and after watching the film. SWOCC’s Director of Diversity Ransford Ntow also helped facilitate the discussion.
In 2015, the film won best song at the 87th Academy Award, where it was also nominated for best picture. Friday's screening was to increase awareness and celebrate the accomplishments and achievements made by prominent African-American leaders, such as Martin Luther King Jr., throughout U.S. history.