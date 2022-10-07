The full time faculty of Southwestern Oregon Community College voted to endorse Jenny Jones’ campaign for North Bend City Council.
AFT-3190 is the local in Coos Bay of the American Federation of Teachers organized in Oregon and nationwide. Jones has been a long-time ally to union workers, even when working in unrepresented positions. She emphasizes collaboration, considering disagreements as information points and opportunities to create more inclusive solutions. She understands the stormy navigation of strategic decision making.
