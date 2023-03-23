There will Board of Education Meeting on March 27, 2023 @ 4:00 p.m. at 1988 Newmark Ave., Tioga Hall, 505, in Coos Bay, Oregon.
Southwestern Oregon Community College has made a method for Open Sessions by which the public can listen to or attend the public meeting at the time it occurs by accessing and attending meetings by telephone, video or other electronic or virtual means. Open Sessions are available at the Coos and Curry campus. Please contact Dina Laskey at 541-888-7400 or by email at dina.laskey@socc.edu for more information.
The meeting room is ADA-accessible. When a request for an interpreter for the hearing impaired is made at least 48 hours prior to a scheduled meeting, the Board of Education will make every effort to provide an interpreter. For additional information feel free to contact the Office of the President at (541) 888-7400.
Southwestern Oregon Community College is an equal-opportunity educator and employer. It is the policy of the Southwestern Oregon Community College Board of Education that there will be no discrimination or harassment on the basis of race, color, gender, sexual orientation, marital status, religion, national origin, age, disability, gender identity, or protected veterans in employment, education, or activities as set forth in compliance with federal and state statutes and regulations.
Persons having questions about equal opportunity and nondiscrimination should contact the Vice President of Administrative Services in Tioga 511. Phone 541-888-7206 or TTY 541-888-7368. All other issues, concerns, and complaints should also be directed to the Vice President of Administrative Services for referral to the appropriate administrator.
Southwestern Oregon Community College fulfills the educational and cultural needs of our diverse communities by providing equitable access to exceptional teaching and learning in a collaborative, engaging, sustainable environment, which supports innovation, lifelong enrichment, and contribution to global society.
