Southwestern Oregon Community College main logo

Southwestern Oregon Community College

There will Board of Education Meeting on March 27, 2023 @ 4:00 p.m. at 1988 Newmark Ave., Tioga Hall, 505, in Coos Bay, Oregon.

Southwestern Oregon Community College has made a method for Open Sessions by which the public can listen to or attend the public meeting at the time it occurs by accessing and attending meetings by telephone, video or other electronic or virtual means. Open Sessions are available at the Coos and Curry campus. Please contact Dina Laskey at 541-888-7400 or by email at dina.laskey@socc.edu for more information.



0
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

Whit the upcoming special district election, are you currently happy with our local government leaders?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments