Dr. Eric Gleason

Dr. Eric Gleason, who graduated from SWOCC in 2012, was recently named the 2023 Distinguished Alumnus by the college.

 Contributed photo

Southwestern Oregon Community College is pleased to announce Dr. Eric Gleason of Winston is the 2023 Distinguished Alumnus. Gleason is a 2012 Southwestern graduate and professionally serves as Deputy Director of Coos Health & Wellness.

The Distinguished Alumni award recognizes individuals who demonstrate significant contributions to their professions, communities, or academia.

0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

Graduation is soon approaching. If you are your child is graduating from high school, What are his / her plans?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments