COOS BAY — In October, the Oregon International Port of Coos Bay will begin repairs to the swing span bridge that has halted railroad traffic crossing the bay since last April.
A work barge will be used to make the necessary repairs and port staff estimate the barge arriving in the coming weeks. The work barge located along one side of the bridge center fender pier and will horizontally restrict the navigation channel on that side of the bridge by approximately 50 feet. Vertical clearance on each side of the bridge will not be obstructed by repairs.
The Port’s contractor, Thompson Metal Fab, is currently working to finalize shop plans for replacement bridge component fabrication and will continue to survey the structure to finalize work plans for construction.
Contractors and engineers are working with the port to finalize the jacking and shoring plans by the end of the month. Currently, the pilings that will support the jacking and shoring work, are being purchased.
In August, the port said that work on the bridge would likely begin in September, but it appears repairs will begin in October. However, construction completion is still on schedule to return the bridge to rail service in the fall of 2018.
“The Coos Bay swing span bridge is critical to the Coos Bay Rail Line, serving approximately 40 percent of rail car traffic for shippers south of the structure. These shippers depend on rail service as an essential transportation option, necessary to managing costs and supporting the volume of goods coming into and out of Southwestern Oregon.” OIPCB CEO John Burns said.
Repairs are expected to cost the $2.5 million, and the port plans to pay for it by utilizing funds from an Oregon State Lottery-backed bond.