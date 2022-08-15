Hundreds of youth swimmers converged on Coos Bay last weekend to take park in the Big Kahuna Open, which was sponsored by the Gold Coast Swim Team. Dozens of tents were set up near the Mingus Park Pool as some of the visiting families camped outdoors, while many others stayed in local hotels. At the pool, swimmers competed in a variety of strokes as volunteer timers waited at the finish line to catch the exact moment each swimmer finished.
Swimmers take over Mingus Park
- Photos by David Rupkalvis/The World
- Oregon's Economy: Where did all the restaurant and hotel works go?
- Thousands flock to The Mill Casino
- As I See It: Before the Fire
- Wyden touts elements of Inflation Reduction Act
- Pre again national champion 10K race
- The Chamber Minute: Help build our vision
- Bandon Police Blotter
- This Week in Coos County History: August 12-16
- Police Blotter
- The World's E-edition for 8-12-22
