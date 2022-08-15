Big Kahuna Open
David Rupkalvis

Hundreds of youth swimmers converged on Coos Bay last weekend to take park in the Big Kahuna Open, which was sponsored by the Gold Coast Swim Team. Dozens of tents were set up near the Mingus Park Pool as some of the visiting families camped outdoors, while many others stayed in local hotels. At the pool, swimmers competed in a variety of strokes as volunteer timers waited at the finish line to catch the exact moment each swimmer finished.

