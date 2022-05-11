John Sweet, Coos County's position two commissioner, is running for reelection in the May 17 primary. Sweet, a registered Republican, has held the position for ten years.
Sweet has said "continued efficient operation of our county and improving our public safety system" are his top priorities.
Sweet's opponents -- Pam Lewis, registered as nonpartisan, and Cristina Bettesworth, a registered Republican -- have both said a decade of service is long enough for any commissioner and that it's time for new ideas.
"I disagree with that. We've brought lots of new ideas to the county," Sweet told the World in a recent interview. "We're not totally dependent on tax money. We've found ways to be more efficient."
Sweet said that the county forest, which has increased by 2,000 acres, generates $3 million per year in revenue, noting that taxes bring in $6 million.
"We operate with the second-lowest county tax operating rate in the state," he said.
Sweet said that the county's public safety needs are numerous, and that understaffing in the prosecutor's office and jail, and a lack of jail capacity, are part of the problem.
"As a result of the lack of prosecution and jail space, there are just certain crimes that go unpunished, Sweet said. "If you're not able to prosecute or incarcerate, there are few deterrents."
He's exploring a way to bring in more funding to address those needs without a hit to taxpayers. Two levies - one for the county gas pipeline and one for the emergency radio communication system - are due to sunset in the next few years. Sweet believes a public safety levy proposed in their place could be a way to capture the needed revenue.
"If we can replace those two tax levies with a public safety levy, we can shore up our public safety system with no additional tax consequences," Sweet said.
Sweet, 82, has lived in Coos County his entire life. He graduated from Bandon High School and holds degrees in forestry and business administration from Oregon State University. Sixty years ago, he deployed to Germany as an army artillery soldier, assigned to patrol the Czechoslovakian-German border.
Sweet agrees with Melissa Cribbins, the other incumbent commissioner facing reelection, that the county's three commissioners have learned to work well together. That dynamic allows the county government to function well, get things done and is worth protecting, they've said.
"Like most teams, if you take one component out of it, you can weaken the team," Sweet said. "I think we have a very, very skilled board of commissioners and experience."
Sweet points to his work experience in timber and wood products, marine transportation, and agriculture, important industries to the county's economy. And he said his work with philanthropic organizations has kept him involved with social issues and civic affairs. In addition, through his terms on the boards of two banks, he learned gained finance and investment experience.
Sweet said during his tenure that the county has moved its public health and mental health departments into a modern building at no cost to taxpayers; solid waste services now operates on a surplus and is self-funding, where before it was taking $400,000 of taxpayer money to operate; a public safety levy surcharge at Bandon Dunes brought $1 million into the county, money that helped the county maintain operations at the jail; the county has established a hearings officer for minor violations to help relieve pressure on the courts; and, the county is looking within existing budgets to fund a county deputy assigned to code enforcement.
"I would think the experience we have and the track record we have far outweighs any call for new blood," Sweet said.
