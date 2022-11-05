Theatre
Metro Creative Connection

Last Resort Players, a Florence community theater company, will present “Sweet Charity” at the Florence Events Center, 716 Quince Street, on November 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19 and 20. The musical comedy, directed by Laura Merz and choreographed by Angela Palmer, is based on an original screenplay by Federico Fellini, Tullio Pinelli and Ennio Flaiano. With seven shows, three of which are 2:00 p.m. matinees, “Sweet Charity” re-opens the doors for live entertainment in Florence.

“Sweet Charity” follows the romantic trials and tribulations of Charity Hope Valentine, played by local favorite, Joanie Schmidt. Charity is a taxi dancer, a dance partner-for-hire at a seedy dance hall, “The Fandango Ballroom”, in New York City during the 1960s. Though the job may be decidedly undesirable, Charity’s hopeful romanticism and unfailing optimism lift her out of her circumstances and help her reach for a better life. 

