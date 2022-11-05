Last Resort Players, a Florence community theater company, will present “Sweet Charity” at the Florence Events Center, 716 Quince Street, on November 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19 and 20. The musical comedy, directed by Laura Merz and choreographed by Angela Palmer, is based on an original screenplay by Federico Fellini, Tullio Pinelli and Ennio Flaiano. With seven shows, three of which are 2:00 p.m. matinees, “Sweet Charity” re-opens the doors for live entertainment in Florence.
“Sweet Charity” follows the romantic trials and tribulations of Charity Hope Valentine, played by local favorite, Joanie Schmidt. Charity is a taxi dancer, a dance partner-for-hire at a seedy dance hall, “The Fandango Ballroom”, in New York City during the 1960s. Though the job may be decidedly undesirable, Charity’s hopeful romanticism and unfailing optimism lift her out of her circumstances and help her reach for a better life.
“Sweet Charity” was directed and choreographed for Broadway in 1966 by the legendary Bob Fosse with a laugh-a-minute script by the incomparable Neil Simon. With music composed by Cy Coleman and lyrics by Dorothy Fields, “Sweet Charity” includes song hits such as “Hey, Big Spender,” “If My Friends Could See Me Now,” and “Rhythm of Life.”
With a large and talented cast, full orchestra, grand staging, costumes, and surprises, LRP once again will bring great entertainment to the big stage. For further “Sweet Charity” details, visit Last Resort Players at www.LastResortPlayers.com.
Tickets are $20 and may be purchased at Florence Events Center, 541-997-1994, or on-line at the FEC website: www.eventcenter.org. “Sweet Charity” is sponsored by City Lights Cinemas, Florence, OR: www.citylightscinemas.com. And by Copeland Lumber, 3231 Hwy 101, Florence.
Last Resort Players, a Florence community theater company, will present “Sweet Charity” at the Florence Events Center, 716 Quince Street, on November 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19 and 20. The musical comedy, directed by Laura Merz and choreographed by Angela Palmer, is based on an original screenplay by Federico Fellini, Tullio Pinelli and Ennio Flaiano. With seven shows, three of which are 2:00 p.m. matinees, “Sweet Charity” re-opens the doors for live entertainment in Florence.
“Sweet Charity” follows the romantic trials and tribulations of Charity Hope Valentine, played by local favorite, Joanie Schmidt. Charity is a taxi dancer, a dance partner-for-hire at a seedy dance hall, “The Fandango Ballroom”, in New York City during the 1960s. Though the job may be decidedly undesirable, Charity’s hopeful romanticism and unfailing optimism lift her out of her circumstances and help her reach for a better life.
“Sweet Charity” was directed and choreographed for Broadway in 1966 by the legendary Bob Fosse with a laugh-a-minute script by the incomparable Neil Simon. With music composed by Cy Coleman and lyrics by Dorothy Fields, “Sweet Charity” includes song hits such as “Hey, Big Spender,” “If My Friends Could See Me Now,” and “Rhythm of Life.”
With a large and talented cast, full orchestra, grand staging, costumes, and surprises, LRP once again will bring great entertainment to the big stage. For further “Sweet Charity” details, visit Last Resort Players at www.LastResortPlayers.com.
Tickets are $20 and may be purchased at Florence Events Center, 541-997-1994, or on-line at the FEC website: www.eventcenter.org. “Sweet Charity” is sponsored by City Lights Cinemas, Florence, OR: www.citylightscinemas.com. And by Copeland Lumber, 3231 Hwy 101, Florence.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In