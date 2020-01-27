EMPIRE — The house that caught fire earlier this month was spotted on fire again this weekend.
According to a press release from the Coos Bay Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched on Sunday, Jan. 26 to 312 South Wall Street in Empire for a house fire early in the morning. The first fire engine arrived two minutes after dispatch and “found a vacant and boarded up house with fire on the south end of the structure,” the release said.
“The fire was quickly knocked down and firefighters transitioned into the interior to assure no fire extension had occurred,” the release continued, adding that the damage was contained to the outside shed attached to the main house with minimal damage to the home.
You have free articles remaining.
“Coos Bay Fire Department responded for a structure fire to this same residence three weeks earlier in which faulty electrical equipment was the cause of the fire which resulted in major fire and smoke damage as well as the death of the family's dog and two birds,” the release said. “Neither fire resulted in injuries to occupants or firefighters.”
However, the cause of this second fire is still being investigated and is considered suspicious.
“Coos Bay Fire Department would like to remind its citizens that they offer a free smoke alarm installation program,” the release said. “If you would like any additional information about this fire, the free smoke alarm program or Coos Bay Fire Department, contact the fire department at 541-269-1191.”