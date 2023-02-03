After a suspected rapist hid from law enforcement for three days, the man was quickly capturaed after the Coos County Sheriff's Office asked the public to help.
Sgt. Adam Slater reported deputies arrested Sigmund “Ray” Caswell, 33, Monday as a suspect in an alleged sexual assault that occured Friday in Lakeside.
After the assault, deputies were able to identify Caswell as a suspect, but despite searching through Lakeside, they were unable to locate him.
Early Monday afternoon, the sheriff's office asked the public for help. Several local news agencies, including The World, posted the story online with a photo, and in about three hours, Caswell was located and arrested.
Slater said Deputy Hannah Francis was dispatched to the Presbyterian church around 6:30 p.m. January 27, where she met with a woman who reported the rape. As Francis talked with the victim, she learned the woman was forcibly raped and help against her will in the 600 block of Airport Way in Lakeside.
During the investigation, deputies learned Caswell was the suspect and that he fled from the area on a bicycle after the attack.
Slater said probable cause has been established to arrest Caswell on charges of rape in the first degree, sodomy in the first degree, kidnapping in the first degree and extortion and coercion.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Coos County Sheriff’s Office at 541-396-2106.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In