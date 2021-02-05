The man being sought by local officials for allegedly playing a role in a road rage incident that left a North Bend man dead was arrested Tuesday in Coos Bay.
Joshua James Thompson was taken into custody by officers with Coos County Community Corrections and the Coos Bay Police Department. After being on the run for more than a month, Thompson was arrested at Motel 6 in Coos Bay and was transferred to the Coos County Jail. He is being held on a parole violation warrant. No charges have been filed yet in the death of 28-year-old Michael David Moore, who died Dec. 27.
Police believe Thompson was driving a Chevy Tahoe that was involved in an incident with a black Ford Ranger pickup, where Moore was a passenger. After the incident in downtown North Bend, the two vehicles, and a third vehicle identified as a red Toyota Camry. After moving down several city streets, the Ranger crashed into a curb and could not be driven.
At that time, Moore exited his vehicle and confronted the driver of the Tahoe, believed to be Moore. The incident moved onto Union Street, where authorities allege the Tahoe ran over Moore. An autopsy determined Moore died of major crushing injuries.
After the Tahoe hit Moore, it fled the scene and was abandoned a few blocks over. Police believe the red car picked up Thompson, who the fled.
A few days later, the Camry was located in remote forest land in north Coos County. The search for Thompson has continued since then until he was located Tuesday.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the North Bend Police Department.
