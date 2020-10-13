Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

NORTH BEND — A Coos Bay man was arrested Monday after allegedly robbing a taxi driver near the North Library between Union Avenue and Connecticut Avenue, according to a release from North Bend Police.

The man approached a Yellow Cab while it was picking up a customer, police said. He threatened the driver with a gun and demanded the driver's money before leaving the area with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police responded around 8 a.m. Monday and apprehended a suspect. The man didn't have a gun, and the stolen money was returned to the driver.

Coos Bay resident Daniel Duran, 60, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree robbery and a probation violation. He was transported to the Coos County Jail, police said.

Reporter Zack Demars can be reached at worldnews3@countrymedia.net.

0
0
0
0
0

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters



Load comments