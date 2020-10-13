NORTH BEND — A Coos Bay man was arrested Monday after allegedly robbing a taxi driver near the North Library between Union Avenue and Connecticut Avenue, according to a release from North Bend Police.
The man approached a Yellow Cab while it was picking up a customer, police said. He threatened the driver with a gun and demanded the driver's money before leaving the area with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Police responded around 8 a.m. Monday and apprehended a suspect. The man didn't have a gun, and the stolen money was returned to the driver.
Coos Bay resident Daniel Duran, 60, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree robbery and a probation violation. He was transported to the Coos County Jail, police said.
