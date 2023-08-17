After 14 years as city manager and 32 years working for the city of Coos Bay, Rodger Craddock hoped to sneak quietly away, but his family and co-workers had other plans.
Mayor Joe Benetti and Council President Lucinda DiNovo worked with Craddock’s family to get him to the Mill Casino last week for a surprise retirement party.
A room filled with co-workers, current and past, elected officials and many friends and family greeted Craddock with a yell of surprise as he walked into the room. Some of the same people then shared stories of working with and living with Craddock.
“Where to begin with your fabulous 32 years in the city,” Benetti said. “After 18 years in the police department, you accepted the role as city manager. The city was having difficulties at the time, and we needed the right person.”
Benetti said Craddock was the perfect choice as he moved from police chief to city manager.
“He accepted the position, and 14 years later, so many achievements,” the mayor said. “Rodger is stepping down as the longest-serving city manager in Coos Bay. What I will cherish most is we’ve become friends. You are a unique individual and left your mark on the city of Coos Bay.”
Craddock began his career in Coos Bay as a reserve police officer in 1991. He became a full-time officer in 1995 before earning promotions to sergeant, captain and chief of police. In December 2009, he agreed to become interim city manager, and stayed as the top position in the city for almost 14 years.
“There has never been a time you haven’t risen to the occasion to do what my husband called ‘the good work,’” DiNovo said. “Your humor, your willingness to listen and always be interested while listening to both sides has made the Coos Bay the standard in our region. Rodger, my best wishes to you on your next adventure. I look forward to seeing what you accomplish at the airport district.”
In July, Craddock accepted the position of executive director of the Coos County Airport District. He moved full-time to that role last week.
While most of those who spoke knew Craddock from work, his wife, Dena, shared stories about his life at home.
“Everything we’re talking about embarrasses Rodger,” Dena said. “The accolades from others make him uncomfortable. That’s why it’s so fun.”
Dena told stories about her husband working all hours of the day and night, holding long phone calls while pacing at home and trying, sometimes not so well, to do home repair projects. But she also said his work ethic has always been what set him apart.
“If Rodger has the keys, the alarm code and knows where the light switches are, he will be the first one there,” Dena said. “It’s annoying, but it’s who he is. He wants to be the best.”
Dena said she helped her husband move his belongings to the airport last week, and she took a moment to reflect.
“As I stood in your office last night, all I could see was a man I was so, so proud of and a man your father and father-in-law would have been so proud of,” she said.
When Craddock first joined the city in 1991, he was joined on the journey by Gary McCullough. The two men joined the reserves together, went through the police academy together and followed the same path to be chief of police. McCullough said he remembered when Craddock was asked to be city manager, and the two friends discussed it.
“He made the right choice for everybody involved, the city, the police department and the community as a whole,” McCullough said.
McCullough said after everything he and Craddock did during their careers, the thing he is happiest about is the friendship they formed.
“We’ve always had a friendship from day one,” McCullough said. “I never once had to ask Rodger. He was always just there to help when you needed help. It’s been a great 30 years. I expect it to continue on. I know when I have something that needs broken or fixed, I can count on you.”
Nichole Rutherford, who replaced Craddock as city manager, said he was a great leader and mentor over the years.
“Throughout Rodger’s tenure, he has exemplified leadership,” Rutherford said. “His unwavering commitment to our community is remarkable. Rodger became more than just a leader, he was a mentor. Rodger’s leadership style has always been a perfect balance of professionalism and accessibility. His departure marks the end of an area, but it’s also the start of a new chapter.”
After listening to the accolades and comments from his friends, Craddock received a plaque from Benetti and shared a few thoughts.
“It’s been an incredible adventure,” Craddock said. “I never thought in a million years when I signed up to be a reserve police officer that it would end here. I owe it all to so many people.”
