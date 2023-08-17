After 14 years as city manager and 32 years working for the city of Coos Bay, Rodger Craddock hoped to sneak quietly away, but his family and co-workers had other plans.

Mayor Joe Benetti and Council President Lucinda DiNovo worked with Craddock’s family to get him to the Mill Casino last week for a surprise retirement party.

Rodger Retires

Former Coos Bay City Manager Rodger Craddock holds his granddaughter while greeting guests at his surprise retirement party.
Rodger Craddock walks into the room to a call of surprise during his retirement party last week.
