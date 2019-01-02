COOS BAY — Many members of the community made their way to Bastendorff Beach for the first of the year to aid the Coos Bay Surfrider Foundation in its annual New Year beach cleanup.
Around 90 citizens dragged buckets full of trash up and down the beach on New Year’s Day. Surfrider does many beach cleanup events throughout the year, in many different areas along our coast. This was the first of many beach cleanups to come in 2019.
“I think so far we’ve picked up enough garbage to fill up a half a ton pick-up,” Todd Buchholz with Surfrider said.
Folks from several different organizations in the community came together to spend their first day of 2019 making a difference at our beaches. People from the Bureau of Land Management, our local Cub Scouts, and Coast Guard folks among others participated.
“There were some folks who were just driving by and they were from Pennsylvania, and they were out just driving along and asked if they could get involved,” Buchholz said.
Surfrider’s Beach Cleanup Organizer Christal Kralicek was encouraged to see other groups out at the cleanup, because she hopes that Surfrider can partner with them in the future.
“It’s a nice way for us to network, especially with the Cub Scouts, because now we're in the position where they’re wanting to do some cleanups. I help organize that and make it happen… We’ve even had a couple science teachers out here today, which was nice because they want to do some cleanups as well,” Kralicek said.
Surfrider funds its beach cleanups through a fund raising event, most of the proceeds from that fundraising goes towards a scholarship that Surfrider gives out annually.
“It means a lot because we recreate here, and we want our beaches to be public and clean for future generations, so it’s very important to us,” Kralicek said.