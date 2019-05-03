COOS BAY -- Members of the Coos Bay Surf Rider chapter met Thursday evening at Shark Bites Theater to discuss the Draft Environmental Impact Study released by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, regarding the Jordan Cove Energy Project.
Around 30 Surf Rider members and citizens showed up to the theater for a crash course on the EIS and how to comment on it.
The FERC EIS is arguably the most important permit that the Jordan Cove LNG project is seeking as it gives the project federal approval.
The meeting, led by marine biologist Jan Hodder, was held to inform Surf Rider foundation members how they should focus on the DEIS. Comments can be submitted to FERC until July, 5.
“FERC runs this whole show. Jordan Cove has to convince them that they can do this. FERC has prepared DEIS for the Jordan Cove project. They have to do this because the National Environmental Policy Act requires them to,” Hodder said.
Hodder offered folks in attendance helpful info on how to navigate the 1,100 page document to find the parts of the document that address some specific concerns.
“Everyone should pick out things that they know about, or that they do to make comment on. I’m particularly interested on mitigation sites, because I know something about mitigation,” Hodder said.
The Surf Rider Foundation is actively against the Jordan Cove Energy Project. Some of the arguments Surf Rider made against the Jordan Cove Energy Project were that it does not coincide with the recommendations of the Society of International Gas Tanker and Terminal Operations. Jordan Cove LNG is a member of the SIGTTO organization.
“SIGTTO says that LNG terminal should not be located in areas close to population centers, and we’re the largest population on the Oregon Coast…They say that there should not be simultaneous operations between LNG tankers and other ships, and the Roseburg Lumber dock is right next door,” Hodder said.
The major message to commenters that Surf Rider was trying to convey was for folks not to be overwhelmed by the document.
“Write about what you know, don’t be intimidated. If you’re part of the clamming industry, then you know about clamming,” Hodder said.
Jordan Cove parent company Pembina has previously stated that it values input and suggestions for transparency, engagement, and accessibility. In response to Oregon Lawmakers calling for an extension to the 90-day comment period the company delivered printed copies of the DEIS to every major library in each impacted county, plus digital flash drives to 28 smaller libraries for free downloading.
The DEIS is also available to view on FERC’s website, which is also where comments can be submitted.