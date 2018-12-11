COOS BAY — Nearly 30 members of the Coos Bay community, many of which were also members of the Surf Rider Foundation, made a presentation to the Coos Bay City Council on Tuesday evening to ban the use of plastic bags within city limits.
In a presentation, Surf Rider spokesperson Bri Goodwin asked the council to consider adopting an ordinance to enforce a ban on plastic bags.
“An ordinance allows the city to define the types of businesses and institutions that would need to follow the ordinance,” Goodwin said.
Goodwin argued that in the 14 Oregon cities that have banned plastic bags, all of them were through city ordinances. Surf Rider has been involved with a number of the cities that have adopted ordinances in recent years. Just last week, ordinances were passed in Bend, Lake Oswego and Salem.
Surf Rider does have the support of the North West Grocers Association if there is a city fee placed on the use of paper bags.
“Of significant importance to the business community, and pivotal to the support of North West Grocers Association, is a pass-through fee on paper bags," Goodwin said.
According to Goodwin, when Portland passed its ordinance in 2011 there was no fee on paper which caused paper bag usage to increase by 491 percent. That much of an increase comes at a significant cost to the businesses, which is why the grocers association is asking for a paper bag fee for its support.
“What a fee also does is it makes it so the people who are choosing to use paper bags are incurring that cost," she said. "Instead the retailer needing to raise costs, and causing people who are choosing to bring their own bags to subsidize the use of those paper bags."
The council was ultimately supportive of Surf Riders idea to ban plastic bags. However, there was some disagreement as to how the issue should be addressed.
Mayor Joe Benetti felt the best way to act was for the city to work with Surf Rider to form a resolution to be brought to the state in effort to create a plastic bag ban from the top down.
“I think the ideal thing would getting the state involved," he said. "My intent with a resolution would not be just on plastic bags, but also Styrofoam and straws. If we try to encompass all of it we may get part."
Councilor Drew Farmer argued that a ballot measure would be the way he would like to see a citywide ban of plastic bags come about. That way, there would be a greater discussion among citizens.
The council came to the conclusion that it would look into drafting a resolution to send to the state and if the state does not act on it during this legislative session, the city would begin taking the steps to potentially adopt a city ordinance.
The discussion at Tuesday’s work session was sparked when Sherri Neal, a teacher in Coos Bay and representative of the Surf Rider Foundation shared her interest in eliminating plastic pollution by placing a ban on the distribution of plastic bags at a council meeting back in August.
The Coos Bay City Council has discussed this sort of ordinance once before. In 2012, but the majority of council was not in favor of working to ban plastic bags at that time.