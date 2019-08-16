COOS BAY— A support group for parents with children who are battling addiction will begin having meetings at the Harmony United Methodist Church.
The group is a local chapter of a nationwide organization called Parents of Addicted Loved Ones. So far one PAL meeting has been held locally, with the intention that meetings will be held at the church from 6:30 to 8 p.m on the second and fourth Thursday of each month.
“There are a whole lot of people in this community that are in the same position as me, and that’s that they have somebody in their family that has substance misuse disorder,” local PAL facilitator Pam Connelly said.
After doing some research online Connelly found the PAL group and decided to bring it into our community. According to Connelly there are only two communities in Oregon that have PAL groups, with hundreds more across the country.
Its Connelly’s hope to start a conversation among families with addicted loved ones.
“We struggled a lot in trying to find help for our son. In that process I met a whole lot of people who were in the same situation. They had somebody that they loved struggling with addiction, and people weren’t talking about it. I talk about it, I probably make some people uncomfortable because I talk about it,” Connelly said.
According to Connelly she’s tried a couple of other programs for folks with addicted family members, and felt like they failed to explain why loved ones get caught up on addiction.
“This program has an educational piece to it for about a half hour we talk about different topics to help us understand why our family member is making the choices they’re making,” Connelly said.
So far Connelly has only hosted one meeting, which had four attendees. Connelly feels that this is such a common issue in the community that the group will quickly grow in size. Those who attend may remain anonymous if they choose.
“I hope people come and learn about why these things are happening in your home and your family’s life, so you can best help them at the same time you’re helping yourself,” Connelly said.
The topic for the first meeting was emotional intelligence, and how drug abuse can mentally stop folks from growing their emotional intelligence.
“Whatever age they start using is usually where their emotional intelligence stops, then you as a parent start treating them like they’re that age,” Connelly said.
One thing Connelly has noticed when talking with others who have family members struggling with addiction is that many of the stories are very similar.
“The hardest part about having a loved one struggling with addiction is understanding first of all that it’s not your fault, but you want to fix it. The hardest part is getting to the understanding that you can’t fix it, you have to wait for them to be ready to fix it,” Connelly said.