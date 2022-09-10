Hundreds of youths in the Coos-Curry Electric Cooperative service territory will have many of their school supply needs met for the coming school year thanks to a drive held by CCEC and Beacon Broadband.
The cooperative hosted a school supply drive throughout August, where members dropped off donations at their local CCEC offices.
Supplies were divided into reusable bags for youth to pick up in Brookings, Gold Beach, Port Orford and the Coquille CCEC offices.
“We are impressed by the generosity of our members. As a cooperative, one of our principles is “Concern for Community,” and a drive like this one allows us to help families in our community to offset some of the costs associated with a new school year,” said Keith Buchhalter, CCEC’s marketing and member services manager.
A big thank you goes to the Dollar Tree in Brookings for donating thousands of dollars’ worth of supplies.
The electric cooperative also wants to thank the members who contributed to this incredible school supplies drive and the CCEC Community Involvement Committee for coordinating the event.
