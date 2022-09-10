School supplies

Coos-Curry Electric Cooperative hosted a school supply drive that collected school supplies for hundreds of students in Curry and Coos counties.

Hundreds of youths in the Coos-Curry Electric Cooperative service territory will have many of their school supply needs met for the coming school year thanks to a drive held by CCEC and Beacon Broadband.

The cooperative hosted a school supply drive throughout August, where members dropped off donations at their local CCEC offices. 

