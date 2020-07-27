ROSEBURG — The Medford Office of the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for much of Southwest Oregon for Monday afternoon and night due to forecasted lightning.
The Red Flag Warning indicates abundant lightning, a high likelihood of warm temperatures, low humidity, and stronger winds which can combine to produce an increase in fire danger.
In preparation for this, the Umpqua National Forest has ordered additional Wildland Fire resources to supplement their current initial attack workforce. Extra resources include hand crews, fire engines, timber fallers, dozers and overhead personnel such as on-the-ground fire supervisors. A Type 1 (large) helicopter will also be stationed out of the Roseburg Airport. These initial attack resources will fight fire aggressively while providing for firefighter and public safety.
Forest Service fire managers are working closely with cooperators like Douglas Forest Protective Agency and neighboring national forests to share resources as needed where the values at risk are the most critical.
"While we can’t control the lightning we can ask forest users and neighboring landowners to continue to heed campfire restrictions, drown all campfires dead out, and be vigilant while operating equipment," said Riva Duncan, Umpqua National Forest Fire management officer. "Remember, one less spark is one less potential wildfire."
The forest remains at an Industrial Fire Precaution Level of II with a MODERATE fire danger rating and Personal Use Restriction (PUR) level 1.
For more information about the Umpqua National Forest or current fire restrictions call 541-957-3200 or www.fs.usda.gov/umpqua. To file a smoke or fire report, call 911.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In