The next superintendent of the Coos Bay School District will be a proven leader, longtime educator and a passionate believer in public education. And best of all, she will be a local.
The district board of directors introduced the two finalists for superintendent to the community Wednesday as Charis McGaughy and Nanette Hagan introduced themselves to a large crowd and answered dozens of questions.
McGaughy is the current interim superintendent of the South Coast Education Service District and served for seven years as assistant superintendent in Eugene. Hagan is the current superintendent at Myrtle Point and served as principal at several schools before that.
McGaughy, who moved to Coos Bay in 2021, said her goal every day is to ensure students can succeed.
"I am passionate about ensuring every student, each student individually, is successful," she said. "That's my mission."
McGaughy said after seven years as the assistant superintendent in Eugene, she felt it was time professionally to take a step up. She made the move to the South Coast Education Services District, but is hoping she can find something more permanent in Coos Bay.
"It was time for me professionally," she said. "I felt I was ready. I love small coastal communities. I graduated from one. I believe Coos Bay School District is the shining star in the area."
Hagan, who began her career as an elementary teacher, raised five children in public schools. She said she is the exception to a lot of rules because she grew up in foster care and went to an alternative high school.
"I fell really compelled to make sure every student is met where they're at," Hagan said. "Kids like me wouldn't be able to do what I'm doing today if there weren't people who cared about me. Only 4% of people in foster care graduate from high school, and fewer have careers like mine."
The two finalists were given questions from the audience, mostly answering the same questions. They were asked what they would do to address a serious shortage of teachers in Coos Bay and across Oregon.
"We are experiencing a shortage in all areas of staffing across the country," McGaughy said. "It's not only a Coos Bay issue. I have been involved in discussions at the state level. This is a pipeline issue. There are not enough teachers in the pipeline."
McGaughy said districts run into problems when they try to attract teachers from other states because they often don't stay long.
"We really need to invest in growing our own because our kids are going to stay here," she said. "They're going to take our places. Let's invest in our children."
Hagan said the key is making teaching a profession people aspire to.
"We need to make sure we're lighting the fire and telling our story," Hagan said. "We need to be telling our story and letting people know we're doing the right thing. We also need to grow our own. You have to think outside the box. Our educational assistants are some of the best and we need to grow them to educators."
The two educators were then asked what they would do to reach all students.
"You have to be able to meet the instructional needs of ever student," Hagan replied. "We have to collaborate, build systems K-12."
"One of the biggest assets an strengths I've seen is strong community partnerships," McGaughy said. "I visited the ARK program today. Schools can't do it alone. Our students have extremely complex needs. We as educators have to be partners."
The two women were then asked about curriculum and what roles schools boards should play in choosing curriculum.
"I believe we need to follow the state standards," McGaughy said. "I believe every child needs and should have access to a comprehensive curriculum. I believe absolutely in a core curriculum that has been vetted by everybody. It's not a top-down decision, it's a community situation led by teachers."
"I believe the school board has an obligation to invest themselves," Hagan said. "School boards should not be dictating curriculum. Teachers should have autonomy to teach."
The two candidates were then asked the question of the moment - how would they respond to state mandates regarding face masks or vaccinations.
"If there is a mandate that says students must wear masks in schools, students will wear masks in schools," Hagan said. "I'm not willing to put a district at risk of having federal funds withheld, having state funds withheld or having OSHA violations."
"I think it's our responsibility as educators to keep our students healthy and safe," McGaughy said. "My approach during this pandemic has been to trust our health experts and trust the health guidance. Now that it's being recommended, I think it's a community discussion."
The two finalists also praised the district and the community for supporting its schools.
"This community clearly values public education," McGaughy said. "The buildings are in incredible condition. Every school I went in was welcoming, inviting and in really good repair. The message that sends to students was we value them."
"I'm in awe and it demonstrates the trust this community has in the district that they're willing to entrust their dollars to the district," Hagan said.
The two women were also asked what is the most important thing a graduating senior can have when school ends.
"That they're ready," Hagan said. "They're ready for what's next, whether it's military, trade school or college."
In closing the two candidates said they really wanted the job.
"I think this district is strong," McGaughy said. "We have a strong community. Let's partner and make sure every student is prepared for what they want to do."
"I'm really, really invested here," Hagan said. "I'm not going anywhere. I hope I'm your selected candidate."
The district is searching for a replacement for Superintendent Bryan Trendell, who is retiring. The board started with 19 candidates before narrowing it to the final two. During the meeting, those in attendance filled out forms giving their opinion on the two finalists, which the board said it would use to help make a decision.
