SOUTH COAST - The Oregon Health Authority lifted public health advisories Wednesday for contact with marine water at Sunset Bay State Park Beach in Coos County and Hubbard Creek Beach in Curry County.
The health authority issued the advisories June 27 after water samples showed higher-than-normal levels of fecal bacteria in ocean waters.
Results from later samples taken by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality showed lower bacteria levels. Contact with the water no longer poses a higher-than-normal risk. However, officials recommend staying out of large pools on the beach that are frequented by birds, and runoff from those pools, because the water may contain increased bacteria from fecal matter.
State officials continue to encourage other recreational activities at all Oregon beaches, suggesting only that water contact be avoided when advisories are in effect.
For more information, visit the Oregon Beach Monitoring Program website at www.healthoregon.org/beach or call 971-673-0440, or call the OHA toll-free information line at 877-290-6767.