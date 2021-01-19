Freshwater creeks leading to Sunset Bay are the source of fecal bacteria contamination in the bay, according to a new report from the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality.
An investigation launched by the agency and sampling conducted in fall 2018 determined the contamination wasn’t coming from possible sources in the bay. Instead, the investigation pointed to freshwater flowing into the bay from Big Creek and other tributaries which flow into the bay.
“While we cannot definitively identify specific sources, this investigation suggests that the bacteria sources in Sunset Bay are likely terrestrial rather than marine, and that bacteria enter the bay primarily from Big Creek,” researchers wrote in the report.
What’s still unclear from the research is how the fecal bacteria is coming into Big Creek. Possible sources could include septic systems, sewage pipes, RV wastewater and wildlife, according to the agency.
The research was conducted as part of the state’s Oregon Beach Monitoring program. Through that program, DEQ and the Oregon Health Authority monitor water quality during the summer at 70 sites on 18 of Oregon’s beaches for fecal bacteria in marine waters and freshwater.
With that data, OHA determines if waters are safe for swimming, bathing or other contact uses. Since the agency only monitors beaches during the high-use summer months, no data is currently available at Sunset Bay, but the most recent advisory was issued in September and removed shortly thereafter.
The 2018 data collection means Big Creek and Sunset Bay are both listed as “impaired waters” under a provision of the federal Clean Water Act.
“This listing is the first step in addressing water quality issues in Big Creek and Sunset Bay and improving public safety,” researchers said in the report.
They also recommended several future studies into the water quality issues, including a “more refined assessment” of bacterial sources in the bay, an investigation into the function of nearby septic systems and an analysis of factors at the nearby Sunset Bay Campground which could be contributing to the contamination of the creek.
More information about the beach monitoring program, including beach conditions during the summer months, is available on DEQ’s website. More information about the Sunset Bay bacteria investigation is available from the agency at www.oregon.gov/deq/wq/Pages/Beach-Bacteria-Reports.aspx.
