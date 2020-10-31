COOS BAY — Vendors packed up their booths at the Coos Bay Farmers Market for the last time this year on Wednesday.
The market, now in its 20th year, started a month late this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the impact of the global health crisis continued throughout the market season.
Jennifer Harvey, standing behind the LadyBread Bakery booth, said she'd felt the impact.
"This has been a crazy year," Harvey said. "There's been less traffic for sure."
Harvey's business wasn't immune to this year's craziness: She had to close down the bakery's storefront earlier in the pandemic, and had to get her home kitchen commercially certified in order to keep baking for farmers market and delivery sales.
"I couldn't afford the bills of a storefront," Harvey said. She'd just reopened the storefront last year, after a few years away from the business that she's owned in the area since 2014.
Still, Harvey said her bakery's done better at the market this year than last year — an improvement she attributes to her baked goods, and her belief that she'll be taken care of if she takes care of others.
"Where there's a will, there's a way," Harvey said.
That's been the case for Market Manager Melissa Hasart. She joined the Coos Bay Downtown Association to lead the market in February, just a few weeks before the pandemic hit.
"I think it's been wonderful," Hasart said.
One of the Hasart's biggest challenges was ensuring appropriate social distancing, she said. The market could only have half as many booths as it did in previous years — but Hasart said that a half-sized market was better than the alternative.
"I look at it as if we gained half a market, because there were so many markets (in Oregon) that couldn't be open (at all)," she said.
Market leaders considered a number of options for making the market work this year, from delivery to drive-thru options. Because of the market's location in town, they settled on a spaced-out walk-thru option without as many spaces for people to stop and gather.
During the early stages of the pandemic, the market operated as an "essential" grocery story facility. That meant, while farmers and other grocery providers were able to host their booths and the market gave out thousands of dollars in SNAP benefit matches, certain artists couldn't attend and demonstrations and performances couldn't take place.
That had a big impact for Brad Keith, the owner of Hephaestus Glass Art. Artists were allowed when the county entered later stages of pandemic restrictions, but Keith couldn't demonstrate his glassblowing, which was a big draw for sales in previous years.
"Last year I got to travel and do shows," Keith said. "So that's been really crummy."
Now, Keith's only chance to demonstrate his glassblowing techniques is at Bandon's weekend farmers market, since demonstrations weren't allowed at Coos Bay's farmers market and many of those shows have been cancelled.
"I'm definitely making less money without it, without a doubt," Keith said.
Keith estimates that his business' income has dropped by half this year, his first as a full-time artist. It was his first year at the Coos Bay market, but attendance was lower than he expected due to the changes in the market's layout.
Still, Keith said he's made enough to get by this year, and he's on track to stay in business.
Hasart, the market manager, is already looking ahead to the future, too.
"I was learning two jobs at once, basically," she said, noting that she had to learn how to run the market and how to protect against COVID-19 all at once.
Next year's market will open on May 5, she said, and will include much of what customers saw this year. She's applied for grants to continue the market's SNAP benefit matching program and to launch a children's cooking class, she said.
Market leaders and vendors learned useful lessons about reducing paperwork this year too, Hasart said.
She's also planning for the possibility of running another market during the pandemic. Since experts aren't sure when social distancing and face coverings will finally become a thing of the past, she said she's preparing a set of plans for next year with those precautions in mind.
"I'd rather have two plans: This is with COVID, this is without COVID," Hasart said. "We don't know how its going to be in the spring."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In