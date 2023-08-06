Sudden Oak Death Leaves

Discolored leaves show signs of Sudden Oak Death Syndrome on trees near Humbug State Park

 Courtesy photo

A silent killer is taking its' toll on Oregon forests.

The South Coast was again hit by the spread of Sudden Oak Death in 2023. So far, more than 40 tanoak trees near Humbug State Park area have tested positive for the fungal-like pathogen that causes Sudden Oak Death.

