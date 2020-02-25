{{featured_button_text}}
Blessing of the Fleet

Betty Peterson, of Coos Bay, tapes a yellow rose beneath the name of her husband, Jim Peterson, on the Charleston Fisherman’s Memorial following the Blessing of the Fleet Memorial Service in 2015.

CHARLESTON — The deadline to request name engravings for the Charleston Fishermen Memorial at the Charleston Marina for this past year is March 31.

To add a name to the memorial, the person must have commercially fished out of Charleston/Coos Bay area for a minimum of three years. Those with years spent in businesses related to the Charleston fishing industry also will be considered for the industry plaque. After a name is submitted, it is reviewed and approved by the memorial committee and can then be added to the memorial.

New additions to the plaques on the Charleston Fisherman’s Memorial will be dedicated at the annual Blessing of the Fleet Memorial Service at 10 a.m. Monday, May 25.

Applications to add names to the memorial are available at the Charleston Marina Office, 63534 Kingfisher Road, Charleston. You can contact ccharitar@charlestonmarina.com to have an application emailed to you, or contact Margery Whitmer at 541-297-2095.

