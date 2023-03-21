Douglas County Sheriff's Office

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has arrested three individuals for their involvement in a series of armed robberies that occurred between February 9th and February 12th, 2023.

The Log Cabin Grocery was robbed on February 9th and then on February 12th, the Winchester Market and the Dillard Market were robbed.  T



