The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has arrested three individuals for their involvement in a series of armed robberies that occurred between February 9th and February 12th, 2023.
The Log Cabin Grocery was robbed on February 9th and then on February 12th, the Winchester Market and the Dillard Market were robbed. T
he Sheriff's Office along with the Roseburg Police Department investigated the robberies. During the course of the investigation 33 year old Dillon Oden of Roseburg and 33 year old Aurelio Sandoval of Los Angeles were developed as suspects.
On March 12th, 2023, Sheriff's Deputies responded to a disturbance in the Green area that involved stolen property and a firearm. During the course of that investigation, deputies arrested Oden and Sandoval on charges related to the disturbance.
Sheriff's Detectives responded to the scene and subsequently served a search warrant. Detectives identified 29 year old Sabastian Tucker of Myrtle Creek as a third suspect in the robberies.
On March 15th, all three suspects were arrested and charged with multiple charges relating to the armed robberies including First Degree Robbery.
