On December 12 at around 2 a.m., a Coos Bay police officer stopped a vehicle that had been traveling east in the westbound lane of traffic on Ocean Boulevard.
During the stop, the officer gathered evidence that led him to believe that 32-year-old Jimmy Oiterong, of North Bend, was driving while under the influence of alcohol.
Oiterong was arrested following the investigation for driving under the influence of intoxicants. This was Oiterong’s third arrest for driving under the influence of intoxicants. He was arrested for DUII by Coos Bay Police on December 4 after driving the wrong way down Anderson Avenue. Oiterong was also arrested for DUII by Oregon State Police on November 23 after speeding and driving the wrong way in downtown Coos Bay on Highway 101.
During the arrests on December 4 and 12, lodging at the Coos County Jail was not available. Oiterong was cited and released on the two most recent incidences.
