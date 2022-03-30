Two weeks after the state of Oregon lifted most of its COVID mandates, there has not been a major outbreak of cases, although the virus continues to plague some in Coos County.
As of Thursday, Coos County has reported 10,618 total COVID cases since the pandemic began more than two years ago.
There were 67 active cases Thursday, with five people reported in the hospital. In the last week, two more COVID-linked deaths were reported, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 152.
While there has been some discussion about a new sub-variant of the Omicron variant that is causing problems elsewhere, Dr. Eric Gleason, assistant director of Coos Health & Wellness, said he didn’t expect too many changes locally.
“BA2 is stealth omicron, which we’ve kind of been talking about for a while,” Gleason said. “At the time, it didn’t seem to be more contagious than Omicron, just harder to spot.
“I’m not sure it’s something were going to go backwards for. I don’t think we’re going to establish any more mandates because of it.”
Some reports have shown BA2 has been seen in Oregon, but with the vast majority of state residents either vaccinated or recently infected with Omicron, the danger for the general population remains low.
Gleason said while he does not anticipate a mask mandate or other preventative measures returning, he encouraged those in high-risk categories to continue to use safety measures if they wish.
“If you’re concerned about it, you can still take preventative measures,” Gleason said. “That’s fine. I see a lot of people using preventative measures on their own.”
Gleason said while the numbers are low, the one area he is watching closely is schools, which have much lower vaccination rates than the general population. He said the next two weeks will likely tell the story in local schools.
“I think it’s still out there,” Gleason said. “I think when school gets back into session after spring break, that will be our litmus test. It’s still out there.”
But for now, things are going pretty well.
“I think, knock on wood, everything is going OK right now,” Gleason said. “We’re still seeing some cases, but we’re not seeing all the cases due to home testing. In the last few months, with the changes of at home testing, we’ve seen numbers going down.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In