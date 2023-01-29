Wildfire season

Wildfires can quickly spread across land up into trees challenging residents and firefighters.

 Courtesy

Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

People’s cultural worldviews play a part in how they respond to wildfire risk, and should be taken into account in efforts to get homeowners to engage in pre-fire mitigation efforts such as adjusting landscaping and preparing an evacuation plan, an Oregon State University study found.

The study tapped into participants’ cultural worldviews and perception of risk to help predict which communication strategies work best to convince different types of people.



0
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

Who is your pick to win the Superbowl?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments