REEDSPORT -- Sunday afternoon the community of Reedsport gathered to honor the students that graduated from Reedsport Community Charter School.
The class of 2019 was made of up of 41 students. The valedictorian and salutatorian were Kyle Barnes and Toby Storey respectively.
Barnes was raised in Reedsport. He is the son of Cindy Phillips and Jeremy Barnes and a big brother to Zac. Kyle has played baseball and basketball for 4 years at RCCS while earning a GPA of 3.7. He is taking college math and AP Literature. Kyle enjoys hunting in his spare time and after high school plans to enter a trade, such as heavy equipment operation.
Storey is the son of Steven Storey who is in the Coast Guard and Jennifer Storey a special education assistant. Toby was born in Idaho and moved to Oregon, Washington, California, and back to Oregon by age 14. Toby has played golf for 2 years and maintains a 3.5 GPA while taking college math, AP Literature, and anatomy. He is also president of the National Honor Society. Toby plans to go to Southern Oregon University as a chemistry major, he wants to work in the forensic science field