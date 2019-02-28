COOS BAY — Longing for a space that not only included representation, but an inclusive environment where African-American students can come together to share and celebrate their cultures, friends Dee Mitchell and Aayzia Dumas had an idea.
The Southwestern Oregon Community College students combined their skills, interests and experience to form the school’s first ever Black Student Union (BSU).
“We both noticed there weren’t a lot of African-American students on campus and it was kind of a culture shock for us,” said Mitchell. “I think by having this group that we can really do some great things and teach the community about Afro-centric history.”
Although, she wasn’t on board at first, Mitchell, 25, said after numerous conversations with Dumas that she realized the full potential and benefits associated with having a local BSU club.
“I am a confident and outspoken person, but being a black student here I wasn’t sure if I wanted to spend my experience in a predominantly white community making everything black,” said Mitchell. “I wasn’t sure if I was going to get backlash from it…especially with the history of Coos Bay and sometimes getting stares around town.”
That being said, it all changed when she met Dumas, 18, who moved to the Bay Area from Las Vegas to attend SWOCC. Dumas’ support and passion for starting the club she added really helped propel the formation forward.
In January, BSU became an official chartered student group at SWOCC with nearly 40 students signing up on its initial interest sheet. Mitchell and Dumas said moving forward, they plan on centering meetings, which will take place once a month, on notable people and key moments in black history that goes beyond the period of slavery.
“The idea is to discuss Afro-centric history, traditions, music and food,” said Mitchell. “We also want to provide a welcoming space where people can talk about current controversies or challenges facing African-Americans today.”
Dumas said the club plans on hosting a number of events from now until the summer break. A movie screening and discussion as well as an open-mic night are currently in the works.
After graduation, Mitchell said she hopes to transfer to Oregon State University (OSU) where she plans on majoring in marketing and media. She also said she wants to continue her education further with a master’s degree in business.
Before moving to Oregon, Mitchell lived in Michigan and at the age of 18 began her own nonprofit group, The SysterHood, an organization that supports and empowers young women to achieve their goals.
As for Dumas, she said she also hopes to transfer to OSU after graduation to pursue a degree in kinesiology. Dumas, a SWOCC track & field student-athlete, has been running since she was 6 years old.
“I love the adrenaline rush I get when I run,” said Dumas. “It’s a lot of hard work, training and pain, but you just have to push past it and realize that the pain is temporary. The feeling you get when you cross the finish line is great.”
The students are hopeful the BSU club will continue to grow and thrive beyond their years at SWOCC.
“At every meeting we do this thing called ‘affirming yourself,’” said Mitchell. “We do it to help people feel comfortable and able to express themselves freely.”
The events and meetings are open to the public and anyone can attend regardless of race or nationality.