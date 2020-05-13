COOS BAY — Early Saturday morning, Coos Bay Fire Department put out a motorhome fire that started when the vehicle became stuck.
The fire occurred in the Libby Fire District, at 63312 Shasta Road at 6:52 a.m.
The owners of the 39-foot motorhome were returning home from a vacation. While they were backing it down the driveway, the vehicle got stuck. According to Fire Chief Mark Anderson, the spinning wheels caused friction and heat, starting a fire.
The fire threatened the surrounding trees. According to a city of Coos Bay press release, CBFD arrived on scene within about 10 minutes of being notified.
According to the release, it is unclear how much damage was sustained to the motorhome or how much it would cost to repair.
Anderson also asserted that the motorhome was truly for recreation and that no one was currently living in it. The motorhome was insured. No injuries were reported.
Still, Anderson said, “It’s not a good way to start the day.”
