EMPIRE — A double-wide trailer was destroyed by fire Friday.
According to a press release from the City of Coos Bay, the Coos Bay Fire Department was dispatched to the structure fire at 2:35 a.m. Nov. 8 on North Cammann Street in the Empire District of Coos Bay.
When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire and smoke coming from a trailer in the Gateway Trailer Park.
“An exterior attack was performed to protect exposures and bring the fire under control,” the release said. “Firefighters were then unable to move to the interior due the structure integrity being damage from the fire.”
However, firefighters were able to contain the fire to the trailer where it began. Only minor damage spread to the neighboring trailers.
“The building was severely damaged due to smoke and fire throughout, and it is considered a total loss,” the release said. “The value of the structure is estimated at $50,000.”
The cause of the fire may have been a candle used for light, the release said.
“It is unknown if the house was insured,” the release said. “There were no reported injuries.”