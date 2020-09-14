COOS BAY — A Coos Bay apartment complex is a total loss after a likely electrical problem started a fire in the building Sunday, according to the Coos Bay Fire Department.
Firefighters arrived at the building off Hemlock Avenue around 11 a.m. Sunday and called for assistance from the North Bend and Charleston fire departments, according to Fire Chief Mark Anderson.
One person was trapped inside, but was able to break out of a window and crawl to a nearby porch. That person's scraped hand was the only injury reported.
The fire displaced all of the six-unit building's occupants, who are now being assisted by the Red Cross, according to Anderson. Five of the units were being lived in at the time, Anderson said.
The building's 135-year age created challenges for crews, since additions to the building over time created "nooks and crannies" for fire to spread, Anderson said.
Despite wildfires raging across the state, Anderson said officials weren't too worried that the fire would spread outside the building.
"Our fuel moisture levels are fairly high, so the chances of spreading were fairly minimal," Anderson said.
The Coos Bay Fire Department offers free smoke detectors to area residents, who are encouraged to call the department at 541-269-1191 for more information.
Burn bans remain in effect across much of the South Coast, though Anderson said the Coos Bay and North Bend fire departments were planning to lift bans on the use of power tools Monday.
