Coos Bay Fire Department

Coos Bay Fire Department

 Contributed photo

On May 17, 2023 at 01:34am Coos Bay Fire Department was dispatched to the report of a fire at The Global Inn 1001 N Bayshore Dr Rm 107.

The first fire engine arrived within five minutes from time of call. Upon arrival, fire crews found two Police Officers with Coos Bay Police Department as well as two citizens working on removing the occupant of the room to safety. Coos Bay Fire Department personnel assisted removing the occupant and began rendering aid while others began firefighting suppression.

0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

What is your favorite summer holiday?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments