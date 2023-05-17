On May 17, 2023 at 01:34am Coos Bay Fire Department was dispatched to the report of a fire at The Global Inn 1001 N Bayshore Dr Rm 107.
The first fire engine arrived within five minutes from time of call. Upon arrival, fire crews found two Police Officers with Coos Bay Police Department as well as two citizens working on removing the occupant of the room to safety. Coos Bay Fire Department personnel assisted removing the occupant and began rendering aid while others began firefighting suppression.
Bay Cities Ambulance arrived and took over care for the occupant who was transported to Bay Area Hospital in serious condition, we have no further information about the occupant at this time.
The fire was brought under control within four minutes of arrival and contained to only one room. While firefighters were extinguishing the fire, a dog was located inside the room and removed to safety. The room suffered significant damage, most of the damage is due to smoke.
The size of the fire was kept relatively small due to 2 Coos Bay Police Officers deploying a fire extinguisher prior to the arrival of the fire department. A fire origin and cause investigation has been started and is still on going.
We would like to thank the two citizens who called 911 and assisted Coos Bay Police Officers with removing the occupant from the room. Without their efforts prior to Coos Bay Fire Department arrival the occupant’s condition could have been much worse. A North Bed Police Officer also responded to assist if needed.
Thank you to all agencies involved, this was very much a group effort of multiple community partners coming together with one goal, public safety.
