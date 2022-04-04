Winner

Kaitlyn Strickler finished fifth in the Oregon Oratorical Contest sponsored by the American Legion an earned $1,900 in scholarship money.

 Contributed photo

Kaitlyn Strickler of Marshfield High School Home Schooling Program recently competed in The American Legion Department of Oregon Oratorical Contest in Lebanon. The competition took place at The American Legion Santiam Post 51 on March 12. 

Strickler gave an incredible speech that was between eight to 10 minutes on the United States Constitution. This speech was memorized and no notes were used. She also had to give a three to five minute speech on one of the amendments to the Constitution that was chosen at random.  

Strickler came in fifth place with a scholarship award of $1,500. In her previous contests, at the post level she received $150, and at the district level she received $250.  She won a total of $1,900 in scholarships. This total amount will be sent on to her college of choice to help cover school expenses. 

Strickler has expressed interest in continuing competing in the oratorical contests for the next three years.

