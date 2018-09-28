NORTH BEND — Thru traffic on 17th Avenue in North Bend, between Madrona Avenue and Broadway Avenue, will be detoured during daylight hours beginning Monday, Oct. 1.
The temporary road closure is due to street resurfacing work to be performed by Knife River Materials. Westbound traffic turning from Cape Arago Highway will be directed one block south to 16th Avenue. Myrtle Street will also be closed for one block north and south during construction.
The proposed street work is weather dependent. For more information, call North Bend Public Works at Public Works 541-756-8505.