EMPIRE — Wanting to wait out the pandemic with his family in Klamath Falls, military veteran Glenn Higgins packed up his truck to head out of Coos Bay — only to break down on the corner of Cape Arago Highway and North Empire Boulevard.
“I want to get to my son’s property outside the Klamath Falls area,” Higgins said from the side of the road. “I’m old, have diabetes, have COPD, I’m a candidate for the (novel) coronavirus. I’m not afraid of dying, but I still have things to do.”
Higgins had come to Coos County to go crabbing. But his son called him in March asking him to return home. That's when his truck broke down and it was going to take more than a quick visit to a local mechanic to fix.
Higgins was driving an LMTV diesel engine military vehicle. He calls it “Shadow Chaser,” a name that has followed him since his time in Vietnam.
“‘Shadow Chaser’ started with a small group of us in Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia,” he said. “We were like ghosts or shadows, so called ourselves Shadow Chasers.”
When he left the service and established a career as a police officer, he did commercial diving on the side to depths of 200 feet.
“I dove to depths where there was no sun,” he said. “So I called my boat ‘Shadow Chaser.’”
Now he calls his LMTV vehicle the same name because he drives it around the country helping veterans who come out of the service and “drop out of society and become shadows,” he said. He is often contacted to help these veterans through www.veteranwarrioroutreach.org.
“So I chase these veterans, these shadows, and bring them back into society, give them hope and support,” he said. “That’s what I’ve been doing for six years.”
But when he found himself stranded with his military vehicle and unsure of who to turn to for help, the veterans from Coos County had his back. Operation Rebuild Hope’s public information officer Krystal Hopper caught wind of the situation and from there brought in veteran and former helicopter mechanic Matthew Thomas, as well as veteran Mark Stevens, to help.
“I fix broken things,” Thomas said. “That’s what I do.”
Thomas was able to identify the trouble with the vehicle and the cost of the part was covered by Southwestern Oregon Veterans Outreach. This veterans' network verified that Higgins was a veteran and then went to work to help him get home.
“When you hear the word ‘veteran,’ people here want to step up and do what they can,” Hopper said. “(Higgins) was incredibly grateful that we were able to help him get to his son’s property.”
With their help, Higgins was able to make it home. Hopper said this is one of many moments where veterans organizations and services banded together to help out one of their own.
“Operation Rebuild Hope has become a centralized place where people donate knowing it’s going to reach a veteran or reach out to us knowing we help veterans through our organization or by connecting them to other services,” she said. “The network in this community is just pretty amazing.”
