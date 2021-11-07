The Coos Bay Public Library will offer storytimes in the children’s section of the library Wednesdays in November at 10 a.m. Babies, toddlers, preschoolers, parents and caregivers can enjoy rhymes, songs, movement and stories at the all-ages interactive storytime.
The program is part of the Coos Bay Library’s efforts to support early literacy. Limited space is available at the storytimes to accommodate social distancing. Masks are required for anyone over the age of 5 and social distancing is required consistent with current statewide COVID guidelines.
The Coos Bay Public Library is located at 525 Anderson in Coos Bay. For information, contact Jennifer Knight at jknight@coosbaylibrary.org. For information regarding current services being offered by the Coos Bay Public Library, contact the library by calling (541) 269-1101 or by visiting online at http://coosbaylibrary.org.
