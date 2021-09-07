Babies, toddlers, preschoolers, parents and caregivers can enjoy rhymes, songs, movement and stories Wednesdays this September at 11 a.m. at an all ages interactive storytime at the Mingus Park Amphitheatre. The program is part of the Coos Bay Library’s efforts to support early literacy throughout the community. Masks are required for anyone over the age of 5 and social distancing is required consistent with current statewide COVID guidelines.
“This is a great opportunity to enjoy fall with the children is your life,” said Coos Bay Librarian Jennifer Knight. “There are so many opportunities for conversation at Mingus Park-looking at wildlife and plants, talking and exploring together. There are lots of shapes and colors in the park as well as things to count. I’m excited about the opportunity to offer storytimes outdoors.”
For additional information regarding current services being offered by the Coos Bay Public Library, contact the library by calling (541) 269-1101 or by visiting online at http://coosbaylibrary.org.
